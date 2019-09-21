This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Transcontinental flights just dropped as low as $185 round-trip and down to $196 for nonstop. All routes are available in reverse and are also available on various carriers, so you won’t have to sacrifice your loyalty for a low fare.
Depending on which coast you reside on, you’re either in a New York state of mind or California dreamin’ with these low fares. I’m feeling the latter as I could totally go for some California beaches right about now.
Note that all of these fares are in basic economy, which means you’ll have to pay extra to check bags. However, you are allowed a personal bag and carry-on on all of the carriers except for United.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: United, Delta, American, JetBlue, Alaska
Routes: JFK/LGA/EWR/BOS to BUR/LAX/SFO (also available in reverse)
Cost: $185+ round-trip in basic economy
Travel Dates: January – March 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here’s an example of what you can book:
Boston (BOS) to Burbank (BUR) for $185 round-trip on American:
Los Angeles (LAX) to New York (JFK) for $197 round-trip, nonstop on JetBlue:
New York (JFK) to San Francisco (SFO) for $197 round-trip, nonstop on Alaska:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
