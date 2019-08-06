This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
With the summer winding down and autumn just around the corner, it’s time to start planning your fall trips. With that in mind, Southwest is currently having sale on fall fares with domestic flights from $49 one-way, Hawaiian inter-island fights from $39 one-way, and international flights from $69 one-way. The sale fares are for travel between September 3 through December 18* (varies by route) and all bookings must be done with a 21-day advance.
In order to seal the deal, you must book before midnight Pacific Standard Time on August 15. Not all routes are included, but nearly every mainland US city has at least one good deal. Unfortunately, flights from the continental US to the Hawaiian Islands are not part of the sale, but inter-island flights are. So if you already have a fall Hawaii trip planned, this sale could allow you to do some island hopping at a lower price.
All fares are nonrefundable, although Southwest does allow you to put nonrefundable travel credit toward a future flight within one year of the original purchase date. And if you’ve already made a reservation through Southwest and later find that the price of the ticket has decreased, you can request the difference in fare with no change fees. Also remember that Southwest award redemptions are tied to the ticket’s price, so this is a prime opportunity to use Southwest miles for a cheap trip. You can transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to Southwest instantly at a 1:1 ratio.
Here are few of the stand-out fares, however, there are endless options so be sure to take a look for yourself and see if any of the deals fit your travel plans.
Airlines: Southwest
Routes: Domestic and international routes
Cost: From $39+ one-way or 2,105 Southwest points + $6 one-way
Travel Dates: Domestic travel valid 9/3/19 – 12/18/19; fights to/from Puerto Rico valid 9/4/19 – 12/5/19; International travel valid 9/3/19 – 12/11/19
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve Card, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Booking Link: Southwest.com
Kona (KOA) to Honolulu (HNL) for $39 one-way:
Kona (KOA) to Honolulu (HNL) from 2,105 points +$6 one-way:
Atlanta (ATL) to Nashville (BNA) from $49 one-way:
Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) to Grand Cayman Island (GCM) from 3,120 points + $6 one-way:
Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) to Grand Cayman Island (GCM) from $69 one-way:
Orlando (MCO) to Belize City (BZE) for $127 one-way:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve Card, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.