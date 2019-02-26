Deal Alert: Southwest Flash Sale Offering Flights From $49 One-Way
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you're using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you'll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points.
Southwest is having a four-day flash sale on domestic and international flights. By searching on their website (you won’t be able to use Google Flights for the sale), you can find one-way flights to and from a variety of major US cities including New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, San Fransisco, New Orleans and more from just $49.
Keep in mind that if you have already made a reservation through Southwest and see that it’s decreased in price since originally purchased, you can request the difference in fare with no change fees. Don’t forget that Southwest award redemptions are tied to the ticket’s price, so this is a prime opportunity to use Southwest miles for a cheap trip. You can transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to Southwest instantly at a 1: 1 ratio.
In order to qualify for these discounts, you must book your trip by Feb. 28., 2019. Dates for travel fall between March 19 and May 22 for domestic travel and April 23 to May 16 for international. All tickets purchased during this promotion are nonrefundable.
If JetBlue is more your style, the carrier is having a sale offering 20% off all economy flights which ends tomorrow night.
Airlines: Southwest
Routes: Domestic and international routes
Cost: From $49+ one-way or 2,517 Southwest points + $6 one-way
Travel Dates: Domestic travel valid 3/19/19 – 5/22/19. International travel valid 4/23/19 – 5/16/19.
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Booking Link: Southwest.com
Santa Ana (SNA) to San Jose (SJC) for $49 one-way:
Santa Ana (SNA) to San Jose (SJC) for 2,517 Southwest points + $6 one-way:
Minneapolis (MSP) to Denver (DEN) for $51 one-way:
Las Vegas (LAS) to San Fransisco (SFO) for $51 one-way:
New Orleans (MSY) to Austin (AUS) for $63 one-way:
Boston (BOS) to Washington D.C. (BWI) for $64 one-way:
New York (LGA) to Chicago (MDW) for $67 one-way:
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Grand Cayman Island (GCM) for $71 one-way:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus excellent trip delay insurance), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
