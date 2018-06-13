Deal Alert: Solid NYC Hotels From $80 per Night (Plus 20% Back)
Now’s a great time to start planning your trip to New York City. On Tuesday, we spotted discounted JetBlue Mint fares — many of which are still available — that’ll get you to the Big Apple in style and on the cheap. The next step of the trip planning process is to book accommodations, and fortunately, you may not need to break the bank to do so. Tons of solid four-star NYC hotels, like YOTEL and the Hudson Hotel, are offering rooms from just $80 per night (plus taxes and fees) throughout January and February 2019.
Depending on the hotel you end up picking “resort” or “destination fees,” may cost upwards $30 per night — an unfortunate new a norm in the city. Discounted hotels which do not charge resort fees include the Night Hotel Theater District and Night Hotel Times Square.
There’s also special tricks to maximize your hotel purchases and essentially get 20% back, which you can read more on after the booking examples.
Hotels: Hudson Hotel, Novotel Times Square, Night Hotel Theater District, Row NYC, YOTEL New York, + more
City: New York (JFK)
Cost: $80+ per night, plus taxes and fees
Dates: January – February 2019
Booking Link: Hotels.com/Venture
Pay With: Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card (10x miles on Hotels.com bookings via Hotels.com/venture through Jan. 31, 2020), Chase Sapphire Reserve (5x on travel) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
YOTEL New York for $80 per night, plus taxes and fees, in January via Hotels.com:
Row NYC for $90 per night, plus taxes and fees, in January via Hotels.com:
Hudson Hotel for $91 per night, plus taxes and fees, in February via Hotels.com:
Night Hotel Theater District for $92 per night, plus taxes and fees, in January via Hotels.com:
Novotel Times Square for $108 per night, plus taxes and fees, in February via Hotels.com:
Maximize Your Purchase
To maximize your hotel purchase, you’ll want to book your stay through Hotels.com/Venture and pay using either the Capital One Venture Rewards or the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Card through the end of January 2020. By doing so, you’ll earn 10 miles per dollar on the purchase, which essentially means that you’ll receive 10% back since Capital One points are worth 1 cent apiece. You can double your rewards by stacking that bonus with the Hotels.com Rewards program. We’ve covered how it works in-depth and when you combine the Venture’s 10x miles at Hotels.com with the effective 10% back from Hotels.com Rewards, you’re essentially getting 20% back on hotel purchases.
As major hotel chains push more customers to book direct, there are sometimes drawbacks with booking a room through an online travel agency (OTA) like Hotels.com — for example, no free breakfast at Hyatt Place hotels. However, that shouldn’t be as much of an issue as most of the hotels offering the highly discounted rates are not part of a major hotel chain (except Novotel).
