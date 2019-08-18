This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Flights from the mainland United States to Puerto Rico are now available from just $133 round-trip. Flights are operated by JetBlue and Delta with a number of nonstop flights available from cities on the east coast. Flights on JetBlue will be booked into the airline’s lowest fare class, Blue, which still includes a carry-on bag with checked bags available for a fee.
Puerto Rico is a US territory, which means US citizens do not need a passport to visit. The island boasts a wide array of activities including scenic San Juan and beautiful beaches throughout the island.
To search for fares, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airline: JetBlue, Delta
Routes: ATL/BOS/DCA/EWR/FLL/JFK/LAX/MCO/ORD/SFO to BQN/SJU
Cost: $133+ round-trip in economy
Travel Dates: September — December 2019
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Aguadilla, PR (BQN) for $133 round-trip + nonstop on JetBlue:
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to San Juan, PR (SJU) for $178 round-trip + nonstop on JetBlue:
New York (JFK) to San Juan (SJU) for $228 round-trip + nonstop on JetBlue:
New York (JFK) to Aguadilla (BQN) for $243 round-trip + nonstop on JetBlue:
San Francisco (SFO) to San Juan (SJU) for $259 round-trip on Delta:
Boston (BOS) to San Juan (SJU) for $282 round-trip + nonstop on JetBlue:
Chicago (ORD) to San Juan (SJU) for $301 round-trip on JetBlue:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Aguadilla (BQN) for $336 round-trip on JetBlue
Featured image by dbvirago/iStock/Getty Images
