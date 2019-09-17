This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The cheap fares to Europe continue to get better and better, with a wide variety of destinations heavily discounted from New York City between now and March 2020. Note that the best fares are in basic economy, which in some cases is up to $800 less than main cabin coach fares. Basic economy means that you’ll still have to pay for a bag or pay to select your seat in some cases, though you’ll still get a meal and earn miles on these flights. Keep in mind that an airline’s cobranded credit card can get around some of basic economy’s restrictions.
To search for fares, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airline: United, American
Routes: EWR/JFK/LGA to MAD/BRU/ZRH/BCN and more
Cost: $227+ round-trip in basic economy
Dates: Select dates from October 2019 – March 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York City (EWR) to Madrid (MAD) for $226 round-trip on United in basic economy:
New York City (EWR) to Barcelona (BCN) for $242 round-trip on United in basic economy:
New York City (LGA) to Zurich (ZRH) for $249 round-trip on American in basic economy:New York City (JFK) to Brussels (BRU) for $275 round-trip on American:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus excellent trip delay insurance), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
