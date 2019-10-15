Deal alert: Nonstop round-trip Puerto Rico flights for less than $200
There’s a fare war to Puerto Rico being waged by Delta, JetBlue and United — and that’s good news for those looking for a get away. Round-trip nonstop fares generally hover around $500 per person but we’re seeing prices much lower today, as noted by Scott’s Cheap Flights.
Note the fare class when booking since many of these low-priced fares are in basic economy, meaning you may not be able to select seat assignments and you may need to pay extra for a checked bag.
Airlines: Delta, JetBlue and United
Routes: ATL/EWR/FLL to SJU
Cost: $158+ round-trip
Dates: November 2019 — April 2020, excluding Christmas and New Year’s Eve
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Nonstop flights to San Juan out of Atlanta on Delta are pricing at around $190 round-trip.
From Newark, you can fly nonstop to Puerto Rico on JetBlue or United from $218 round-trip.
Or depart from Fort Lauderdale from $157.40 nonstop round-trip on JetBlue.
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image by John and Tina Reid/Getty Images
