Deal alert: Nonstop flights to Mexico starting at $154 round-trip
If you’re trying to fight off the winter chill, how do cheap flights to Mexico sound? We’re seeing flights from around the U.S. in cities like Washington (IAD), Charlotte (CLT) and San Francisco (SFO) to several cities in Mexico starting at $154 round-trip. Even better, most of the routes (except the Washington, D.C. area) are nonstop. Available dates are between January and May and are on airlines like VivaAerobus, United, Delta, and Aeromexico.
We first spotted the deals to Puerto Vallarta at Thrifty Traveler.
Note that virtually all of the tickets are in basic economy. On a U.S. airline, that generally means that you’ll pay to check a bag and pick your seat but there are ways to defeat aspects of basic economy by using a co-branded credit card.
Because you’re saving a ton of money on the flights, you should consider using points to pay for your stay in Mexico. For instance, the Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta is a steal at only 20,000 World of Hyatt points a night. The St. Regis Mexico City is a Category 6 in the Marriott Bonvoy award chart, meaning a five-night stay will cost you 200,000 points with the fifth-night free.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Orbitz or Expedia.
Airline: VivaAerobus, United, Delta, Aeromexico
Routes: JFK/LAX/CLT/IAH/SFO/IAD/DEN – GDL/SJD/PVR/MEX/CUN
Cost: $154+ round-trip in basic economy
Dates: January – May
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Guadalajara (GDL) for $154 round-trip nonstop on Viva Aerobus:
Charlotte (CLT) to Cancun (CUN) for $177 round-trip nonstop on VivaAerobus:
San Francisco (SFO) to Guadalajara (GDL) for $209 round-trip nonstop on Aeromexico via Vayama:
Houston (IAH) to Cabo San Lucas (SJD) for $241 round-trip nonstop on United:
Washington (IAD) to Puerto Vallarta (PVR) for $268 round-trip on Delta:
New York (JFK) to Mexico City (MEX) for $278 round-trip nonstop on VivaAerobus:
Denver (DEN) to Puerto Vallarta (PVR) for $288 round-trip nonstop on United:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image courtesy of Getty Images
