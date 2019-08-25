This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
One of our favorite cities is currently on sale for lucky West Coast fliers. Though fares to Dubai generally range anywhere from $700+, those with last-minute flexibility (and the patience to deal with a layover on the longer side) can score round-trip tickets for an incredible $334.
Originally featured on Secret Flying, fares are limited, available for just September and October. Though it’s not quite as incredible a deal to fly in November, you can also find round-trip tickets for just $554. All flights are booked into economy class on Air China, which includes a free checked bag.
If you’re trying to figure out where to stay in Dubai, check out our review of the W Palm Dubai Jumeriah. And for those with children, be sure not to miss the dedicated kid’s lounge at Dubai’s massive airport (though you’ll have to send them off on their own so they can get in. Make sure to ask for pictures!).
Airline: Air China
Routes: LAX to DXB
Cost: $334+ round-trip in economy
Dates: September 2019 — November 2019
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Dubai (DXB) for $334 in October:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Dubai (DXB) for $361 in September:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Dubai (DXB) for $554 in November:
If you’re looking to maximize your points with American Express, you may consider booking directly on Air China’s website instead. Though it costs nearly $50 more for the same flight in October, you’ll earn 5x Membership Rewards versus just 1x MR on a third party site.
Los Angeles (LAX) to Dubai (DXB) for $380 via Air China’s website:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image by Ethan Steinberg/The Points Guy)
