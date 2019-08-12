This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Last week, American Airlines announced that it’s launching its first ever route to Africa. From June 4 to September 8, American Airlines will operate 3x weekly between Philadelphia (PHL) and Casablanca, Morocco (CMN) using a Boeing 757-200. On Sunday, these flights went on sale.
If you want to be on the historic first flight, there’s an incredible fare that’s been filed from Casablanca to many cities in the United States. Notiflyr first caught and shared this deal with TPG. The catch: the cheap deals originate in Casablanca and travel to the United States. Flights aren’t nearly as cheap from the US to Casablanca.
That means you’ll have to fly over to Africa on another ticket to catch the first flight. Then, you’ll have to position back to the US after the return flights from the US to Casablanca. That’s going to be a lot of hassle for most travelers, but the opportunity to fly in business class on an inaugural flight for this cheap is going to be worth it for some — including Katie and me, who are waiting for our tickets to be issued.
Unfortunately these fares aren’t reliably showing on Google Flights, Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) or ITA Matrix. So, you’re going to want to search for flights directly on AA’s website.
Remember that the inaugural flights are:
- PHL-CMN on June 4, 2020 — American Airlines flight 82
- CMN-PHL on June 5, 2020 — American Airlines flight 83
Airline: American Airlines, Iberia
Routes: CMN to many US cities
Cost: $751+ round-trip in business class
Dates: October 2019-July 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Casablanca (CMN) to Miami (MIA) for $751 round-trip in business class — with the inaugural from PHL-CMN on June 4:
Casablanca (CMN) to Chicago (ORD) for $756 round-trip in business class — with the inaugural from CMN-PHL on June 5:
Casablanca (CMN) to Chicago (ORD) for $788 round-trip in business class — with the inaugural from PHL-CMN on June 4:
Casablanca (CMN) to Los Angeles (LAX) for $788 round-trip in business class — with the inaugural from PHL-CMN on June 4:
Casablanca (CMN) to Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) for $796 round-trip in business class — with the inaugural from PHL-CMN on June 4:
If you don’t want to have to position to Casablanca, you can fly the inaugural through the following options:
Philadelphia (PHL) to Casablanca (CMN) for $660 round-trip in basic economy — on the inaugural from PHL-CMN on June 4:
Atlanta (ATL) to Casablanca (CMN) for $794 round-trip in basic economy — on the inaugural from PHL-CMN on June 4:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don't forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases).
Featured image by RuslanKaln via Getty Images
