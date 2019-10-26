Deal alert: Flights to Hawaii from $277 round-trip
Remember when $591 round-trip used to be a good deal to Hawaii? Nowadays, it seems that the “new normal” for flights to Hawaii is in the $300s from the West Coast. But, today we are seeing flights to the Hawaiian destinations of Honolulu (HNL), Maui (OGG), Kauaʻi (LIH) and Kona (KOA) as cheap as $277 round-trip.
And this deal isn’t just limited to the West Coast. There are great deals from many parts of the mainland U.S. to the 50th state for under $400 round-trip.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: Hawaiian, American Airlines, Delta, United
Routes: OAK/SJC/SMF/SFO/ABQ/ATL/DTW/MSP/SLC/LAS to LIH/KOA/OGG/HNL
Cost: $277+ round-trip in economy (typically basic economy)
Travel Dates: September 2019 to May 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Oakland (OAK) to Lihue (LIH) for $277 round-trip nonstop on Hawaiian:
San Jose (SJC) to Lihue (LIH) for $278 round-trip one-stop on Hawaiian:
Oakland (OAK) to Kona (KOA) for $278 round-trip one-stop on Hawaiian:
Oakland (OAK) to Kahului (OGG) for $295 round-trip one-stop in American Airlines (not basic economy):
Sacramento (SMF) to Honolulu (HNL) for $303 round-trip one-stop in Delta basic economy:
San Francisco (SFO) to Lihue (LIH) for $320 round-trip one-stop on Hawaiian:
San Francisco (SFO) to Lihue (LIH) for $327 round-trip nonstop in United basic economy:
Albuquerque (ABQ) to Kahului (OGG) for $355 round-trip one-stop in United basic economy:
Atlanta (ATL) to Kahului (OGG) for $355 round-trip one-stop in United basic economy:
Detroit (DTW) to Honolulu (HNL) for $355 round-trip one-stop in United basic economy:
Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) to Honolulu (HNL) for $355 round-trip one-stop in United basic economy:
Salt Lake City (SLC) to Kahului (OGG) for $355 round-trip one-stop in United basic economy:
Las Vegas (LAS) to Honolulu (HNL) for $355 round-trip in American Airlines (not basic economy):
