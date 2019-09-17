This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Frontier is known for everyday low fares, but this sale offers even lower fares with round-trip flights from $29.
To see if your city and travel dates work with this sale, head the Frontier deals page. To secure the deal, be sure to book before 11:59 EST on Sept. 18.
Keep in mind that Frontier charges extra for everything from a carry-on bag to a seat assignment to a can of soda. Still, even if you choose to bring a full size carry-on bag aboard your flight and lock in a specific seat, you will likely end up paying less than on full-service carriers. Also note that you can skip through the seat selection and have it assigned to you for free.
To book the lowest fares, you will need to book directly on FlyFrontier.com. The easiest place to start your search is on the flight sale page.
Airline: Frontier
Routes: Various U.S. cities
Cost: $29+ round-trip
Dates: Oct. 1 – Nov. 13, 2019
Book By: Sept. 18 at 11:59pm EST
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, (3x on airfare) American Ex press® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book today on Frontier:
Atlanta (ATL) to Orlando (MCO) for $29 round-trip:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Las Vegas (LAS) for $29 round-trip: Mobile (BFM) to Chicago (ORD) for $38 round-trip: Denver (DEN) to Houston (IAH) for $57 round-trip:Philadelphia (PHL) to Miami (MIA) for $57 round-trip: Albany (ALB) to Raleigh (RDU) for $57 round-trip: Washington (IAD) to Austin (AUS) for $77 round-trip: New York (LGA) to Cincinnati (CVG) for $77 round-trip:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
When flying an ultra low-cost carrier, if you are worried about what happens in the face of flight cancellations or severe delays, consider looking into Freebird. For a $19 purchase made in advance, that service that can rebook you on another carrier’s flight or prioritize using a credit card that comes with above-average flight protections.
Featured image by Image by JT Genter
