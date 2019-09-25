This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Amtrak just launched its “Winter Wonderland” sale on all services in the Northeast, with savings up to 35% one-way on travel between Nov. 1 – Feb. 29.
This sales comes just in time before the busy holiday season. No need to deal with traffic or weather delays, just hop on the train and enjoy the views. To get this deal, be sure to book by Sept. 27, 2019.
The Northeast corridor covers transportation through major cities including New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC and more. Rides on the high-speed Acela are included in this sale, as well as Northeast Regional routes if you’re looking to double down on some savings.
Another Amtrak deal that you may want to look into is Amtrak’s now permanent 2-for-1 sale, which is great for families, couples or friends traveling together. However, note that this deal is only valid on Saturday travel.
To access these deals, head to Amtrak.com. Space is limited and subject to availability. Tickets are non-refundable, but exchanges are permitted prior to departure. Acela tickets are valid for business and coach seats only; no upgrades permitted.
Carrier: Amtrak
Routes: Available on all on Acela, Northeast Regional, Downeaster, Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service (reserved only), Vermonter, Maple Leaf (within the U.S. only), Empire Service, Adirondack and Ethan Allen Express services
Cost: $19+ one-way
Book by: Sept. 27, 2019
Travel dates: Nov. 1, 2019 – Feb. 29, 2020
Restrictions: This offer if not combinable with any other discount offer. Sale prices are not available at all times and on all routes. This offer is also subject to any restrictions, blackouts and refund rules that apply to the type of fare purchased, a 25 percent cancellation fee may apply.
Pay With: Chase Sapphire Reserve® (3x on travel), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on travel) or Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (2x on travel)
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on train purchases, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card (3x on all travel purchases), Citi Premier Card (3x on travel purchases) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out our guide to the best cards for train purchases to learn more.
Featured image courtesy of Amtrak.
