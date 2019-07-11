This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
While it’s not uncommon to find cheap cash deals to Asia, mileage awards don’t get discounted as often. Even more uncommon is to find cheap award availability on brand-new aircraft. However, Delta is offering both those things right now.
We’ve discovered that Delta is currently offering awards to Shanghai (PVG) and Tokyo (HND/NRT) from just 40,000 SkyMiles plus $35 round-trip in economy. The low fares are available from cities across the West Coast and include Delta’s Seattle (SEA) to Shanghai route, operated by the A330-900neo, which only entered service yesterday. Availability is scattered, with cheap awards available for flights as early as today through May 2020.
There’s no telling as to how long the low fares will be available so you’ll want to book right away. As with any Delta ticket, you have until midnight Eastern time the day after you purchase to call, cancel and receive a refund of your miles and taxes paid. For Platinum and Diamond Medallion members, you’ll enjoy the luxury of being able to cancel this award ticket free of charge up until 72 hours prior to departure. Also, Delta’s higher elite tiers are entitled to complimentary upgrades from Main Cabin to Comfort+.
Unless you book a flight to a third country, you can’t take advantage of China’s “visa-free transit” policy. So, make sure you get the right visa before traveling or you won’t even be able to get on the plane. TPG recommends using a third-party service like Allied Passport & Visa, and if you mention The Points Guy on your order form, you’ll get a $5 discount.
If you’re in need of SkyMiles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points to Delta at a 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: West Coast US cities to PVG/HND/NRT
Cost: 40,000+ SkyMiles plus $35 round-trip in economy
Travel Dates: Scattered from July 2019 – May 2020
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Seattle (SEA) to Shanghai (PVG) for 40,000 miles + $35 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy on the A330-900neo:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Shanghai (PVG) for 50,000 miles + $41 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy on the A350:
Portland (PDX) to Shanghai (PVG) for 56,000 miles + $41 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy on the A330-900neo:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Tokyo (NRT/HND) for 62,000 miles + $55 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy on the A350:
Boosting Your SkyMiles Balance
While you couldn’t earn a welcome bonus in time to boost your balance for this wave of deals, you may consider adding a card now in anticipation of flash sales to come. There are a variety of ways to earn Delta miles, from Delta-operated flights to trips on SkyTeam airlines to various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your SkyMiles balance to score a few free trips is by adding one of these cards to your arsenal:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 60,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months; offer subject to change at anytime, (you can transfer Membership Rewards points to Delta SkyMiles instantly)
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($595 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 50,000-point welcome bonus after you spend $10,000 and an extra 25,000 points after you spend an additional $10,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of card membership
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card ($450 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 40,000-mile welcome bonus plus 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months.
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express ($95 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.)
Featured image by Image by chuyu/iStock/Getty Images.
