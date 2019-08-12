This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you're using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you'll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points.
Flights from various US cities to Tokyo have dropped as low as $490 round-trip. While these deals aren’t uncommon from west coast cities, we don’t see them often from east coast, midwest or southern cities such as Boston, Minneapolis and Houston. So, if you’re from one of these rare deal cities and have been waiting for a the right price, here’s your chance!
All of these fares are available in each airline’s basic economy, so you’ll have to pay extra to pick your seats and check any baggage.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airline: United, Air Canada, Singapore Airlines, JAL, Asiana
Routes: LAX/LAS/HOU/PHL/BOS/JFK/ATL/PDX/DTW/MSP to NRT/HND
Cost: $490+ round-trip in basic economy
Travel Dates: November 2019-April 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Tokyo (NRT) for $490 round-trip on Singapore Airlines:
Las Vegas (LAS) to Tokyo (NRT) for $546 round-trip on Air Canada:
Boston (BOS) to Tokyo (HND) for $568 round-trip on United:
Houston (HOU) to Tokyo (NRT) for $575 round-trip on Japan Airlines:
Philadelphia (PHL) to Tokyo (NRT) for $594 round-trip on Air Canada:
Portland (PDX) to Tokyo (HND) for $636 round-trip on United:Atlanta (ATL) to Tokyo (HND) for $650 round-trip on United:
Detroit (DTW) to Tokyo (HND) for $650 round-trip on United:
Minneapolis (MSP) to Tokyo (HND) for $650 round-trip on United:
New York (JFK) to Tokyo (HND) for $662 round-trip on Asiana:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
