Deal alert: Flights to Hawaii starting at $129 one-way
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
It’s Hawaii Week at TPG! The Hawaiian Islands have so much to offer travelers, from the sprawling city of Honolulu to quiet black-sand beaches to restaurants serving inventive island cuisine. And it’s possible to pull off a visit to the islands using miles and points. It just takes a little savvy planning and we’ll show you how. Visit TPG’s Hawaii destination hub for links to more stories about getting to the islands, staying on the islands and what to do while you’re there.
Flights to Hawaii can get pricey at times if you’re not using points and miles. However, that isn’t the case today. There are currently a number of flights from the West Coast — including San Diego, San Jose, Los Angeles and Seattle — to various Hawaiian islands starting at just $129 one-way or $258 round-trip.
Every major Hawaiian airport is on sale, including Honolulu (HNL), Maui (OGG), Kauaʻi (LIH), Kona (KOA) and Hilo (ITO). The low fares are being offered by Alaska, American Airlines, Southwest, United and Hawaiian and are available for travel from January through May 2020.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Note that many deals begin in basic economy, so if you have a choice in carrier, you’ll want to book Southwest as it doesn’t offer it. Southwest also lets you check your first two bags for free — perfect if you’re traveling with family or a large group — and doesn’t charge for any changes. If you do end up with a basic economy ticket, remember that you may be able to defeat many of its negative aspects by having airline elite status or a co-branded airline credit card. For instance, if you use a United co-branded card to buy the tickets, you’ll jump from the last boarding group to a much-earlier one and also be able to bring on a carry-on bag and check another bag for free — possibly even two, depending on the card you hold.
Related: Why traveling to Hawaii is worth it
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Then, click through to book directly with the airline or through an online travel agency (OTA) like Priceline or Expedia. With Southwest, you’ll have to search and book directly through the airline website or app.
Related: How to use Hilton points for a Hawaiian vacation
Keep in mind that there are plenty of things to do while visiting Hawaii besides the obvious relaxing on the beach and going on jungle hikes. Get Your Guide offers an extensive list of the best activities in Hawaii. Just be sure not to make one of these common tourist mistakes.
Airlines: Alaska, American Airlines, Southwest, United, Hawaiian
Routes: OAK/LAX/LAS/PDX/SAN/SEA/SFO/SJC/SMF to OGG/HNL/KOA/LIH/ITO
Cost: $129+ one-way in basic economy
Travel Dates: January — May 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
The information for the Citi Prestige® Card and Citi Premier℠ Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Here’s an example of what you can book:
San Jose (SJC) to Kahului, Maui (OGG) on Hawaiian for $129 one-way nonstop:
Oakland (OAK) to Lihue (LIH) for $129 one-way nonstop on Hawaiian basic economy:
San Francisco (SFO) to Honolulu (HNL) for $139 one-way nonstop on Hawaiian basic economy:
Las Vegas (LAS) to Honolulu (HNL) for $147 one-way on United basic economy:
Seattle (SEA) to Lihue (LIH) for $148 one-way on American Airlines basic economy:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Kona (KOA) for $149 one-way nonstop on Hawaiian basic economy:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Hilo (ITO) for $149 one-way nonstop on United basic economy:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out our guide to the best cards for airfare purchases to learn more.
Featured image by Kim Ebert / The Points Guy
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.