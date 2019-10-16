Deal alert: Flights to Europe from $236 round-trip
Flights to Europe from various U.S. cities are available for as low as $236 round-trip.
If you’re trying to start your New Year off points-rich and have a minimum spend to reach, these low-cost flights could help you out.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: Iberia, American, SAS, United
Routes: JFK/BOS/EWR/ORD/SFO/LAX/PHL/MCO to BCN/CDG/LHR/HAM/DUB
Cost: $236 round-trip in basic economy
Travel Dates: November 2019 – March 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here’s an example of what you can book:
New York (JFK) to Barcelona (BCN) for $236 round-trip on Iberia:
Boston (BOS) to Barcelona (BCN) for $248 round-trip on Iberia:
New York (EWR) to Paris (CDG) for $251 round-trip on United: Chicago (ORD) to Dublin (DUB) for $283 round-trip on SAS:
San Francisco (SFO) to Barcelona (BCN) for $311 round-trip on Iberia
Los Angeles (LAX) to London (LHR) for $325 round-trip on American:Los Angeles (LAX) to Hamburg (HAM) for $326 round-trip on United: Philadelphia (PHL) to Dublin (DUB) for $330 round-trip on American:
San Francisco (SFO) to Paris (CDG) for $334 round-trip on United: Orlando (MCO) to London (LHR) for $342 round-trip on American:
Maximize your purchase
Featured photo courtesy of Classen Rafael / EyeEm / Getty Images.
