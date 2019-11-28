Deal alert: Flights to Dublin, Paris and Barcelona from $214 round-trip
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For more TPG news and deals delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter here: https://thepointsguy.com/mailing-list/
Flights to Barcelona, Paris, Dublin and more are currently available for as low as $214 round-trip.
We’re seeing a majority of these low fares out of Chicago, Boston and New York with some availability out of Washington D.C., and San Francisco. Additionally, there’s even more availability to European destinations aboard SAS. Just head to Google Flights to browse the low-fare destinations. Please note that all of these fares are available in each airline’s basic economy, meaning you’ll have less flexibility if your plans were to change.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Orbitz or Expedia.
Airline: Iberia, American, United, SAS, Icelandair
Routes: BOS/ORD/EWR/IAD/SFO to BCN/DUB/CDG/CPH
Cost: $214+ round-trip in economy
Dates: Dec. 2019 – May 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Boston (BOS) to Barcelona (BCN) for $214 round-trip on Iberia:
Newark (EWR) to Dublin (DUB) for $277 round-trip on SAS:Chicago (ORD) to Dublin (DUB) for $282 round-trip on SAS:
Chicago (ORD) to Paris (CDG) for $283 round-trip on United:
Chicago (ORD) to Barcelona (BCN) for $328 round-trip on American:
Washington (IAD) to Copenhagen (CPH) for $336 round-trip on Icelandair:
San Francisco (SFO) to Barcelona (BCN) for $354 round-trip on Iberia:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by maydays/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.