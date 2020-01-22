Deal alert: Flights to Caribbean destinations from $198 round-trip
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
If you’re ready for a tropical diversion from winter, there are fares to the Caribbean starting at $198 round-trip.
The flights leave from various East Coast and Midwest cities to island destinations such as San Juan, St. Thomas and Nassau.These low fares are available on JetBlue, American and Delta. Although a majority of these tickets to paradise are in basic economy, there are also a few main- cabin economy options to choose from.
So what are you waiting for? It’s island time.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
To find a deal, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an online travel agency (OTA) like Orbitz or Expedia.
Here’s a summary of what’s available:
Airline: JetBlue, American, Delta
Routes: BOS/MIA/DAL/EWR/DTW/DCA to SJU/STT/NAS
Cost: $198+ round-trip in basic economy and main-cabin economy
Dates: February – May 2020
Pay with: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), the Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), the Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), the American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
The information for the Citi Prestige Card and Citi Premier Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Here are some examples of specific flights that are available:
Boston (BOS) to San Juan (SJU) for $198 round-trip nonstop on JetBlue:
Miami (MIA) to St. Thomas (STT) for $224 round-trip nonstop on American:Dallas (DAL) to San Juan (SJU) for $237 round-trip on Delta: Newark (EWR) to St. Thomas (STT) for $261 round-trip nonstop on JetBlue: Detroit (DTW) to San Juan (SJU) for $270 round-trip nonstop on Delta:
Washington DC (DCA) to Nassau (NAS) for $281 round-trip on American: Boston (BOS) to St. Thomas (STT) for $294round-trip on American:
Maximize your purchase
Use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), the Chase Sapphire Reserve, the American Express® Gold Card, the Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by John Duarte/Getty Images
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.