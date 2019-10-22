Deal alert: Flights to Asia from $377 round-trip
Flights to various cities in Asia have dropped as low as $377 round-trip. Beloved cities such as Tokyo, Bangkok and Seoul are a part of the deal, so if they’re on your list of places to visit, this might be your chance!
Many of these flights are available before the year end, so if you’re looking for a quick milage run with Star Alliance or SkyTeam then these may be perfect for you! You may even get to squeeze in a few days of fun on the run.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: China Southern, Xiamen, United
Routes: LAX/JFK/IAH to NRT/BKK/HKT/ICN/KUL
Cost: $377+ round-trip in basic economy
Travel Dates: November 2019 — April 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here’s an example of what you can book:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Tokyo (NRT) on Xiamen for $377 round-trip:
New York (JFK) to Bangkok (BKK) on China Southern for $432 round-trip: New York (JFK) to Phuket (HKT) on China Southern for $432 round-trip: Los Angeles (LAX) to Seoul (ICN) on Xiamen for $457 round-trip: New York (JFK) to Kuala Lumpur (KUL) on China Southern for $478 round-trip:
Houston (IAH) to Bangkok (BKK) on United for $536 round-trip:
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out our guide to the best cards for airfare purchases to learn more.
Featured photo courtesy of Shutterstock.
