Deal alert: Flights to Asia and Australia starting at 40,000 SkyMiles round-trip
Delta’s back with another SkyMiles flash sale, with flights to Asia starting as low as 40,000 SkyMiles and Australia for 80,000 SkyMiles round-trip.
The deals are available from major Delta hubs such as New York (JFK) and Atlanta (ATL), we’re also seeing deals from smaller cities such as Nashville (BNA). We’re also seeing some deals lower than what’s being advertised on Delta’s site, so it’s worth playing around with dates and origin airports to see if any unadvertised deals are out there. Note that it appears that this sale is available from November through December, and that all tickets are in Main Cabin.
To search, head to Delta and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Major routes served by Delta, see full list here
Cost: 40,000 Skymiles + taxes and fees round-trip
Dates: November – December
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Seattle (SEA) to Beijing (PEK) for 40,000 SkyMiles + $35 round-trip nonstop:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Beijing (PEK) for 40,000 SkyMiles + $35 round-trip nonstop:
New York (JFK) to Shanghai (PVG) for 40,000 SkyMiles + $41 round-trip:
Boston (BOS) to Beijing (PEK) for 40,000 SkyMiles + $41 round-trip:
San Francisco (SFO)to Beijing (PEK) for 40,000 SkyMiles + $41 round-trip:
Seattle (SEA) to Seoul (ICN) for 44,000 SkyMiles + $46 round-trip nonstop:
Atlanta (ATL) to Beijing (PEK) for 60,000 SkyMiles + $41 round-trip:
Raleigh/Durham (RDU) to Seoul (ICN) for 60,000 SkyMiles + $52 round-trip:
Nashville (BNA) to Seoul (ICN) for 60,000 SkyMiles + $52 round-trip:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Sydney (SYD) for 80,000 Skymiles + $106 round-trip nonstop:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Boosting Your SkyMiles Balance
While you couldn’t earn a welcome bonus in time to boost your balance for this wave of deals, you may consider adding a card now in anticipation of flash sales to come. There are a variety of ways to earn Delta miles, from Delta-operated flights to trips on SkyTeam airlines to various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your SkyMiles balance to score a few free trips is by adding one of these cards to your arsenal:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 60,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months; offer subject to change at anytime, (you can transfer Membership Rewards points to Delta SkyMiles instantly). Terms Apply.
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($595 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn up to 100,000 bonus points: 50,000 points after you spend $10,000 in the first three months and another 50,000 points after you spend an additional $15,000 on qualifying purchases in the first three months. Terms Apply.
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card ($450 annual fee; $550 if application is received on or after 1/30/2020, See Rates & Fees); Earn 40,000 Bonus Miles and 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Terms Apply.
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express ($95 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you use your new card to make $2,000 in purchases within your first three months and a $50 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new Card within your first three months. Offer expires 10/30/2019. Terms Apply.
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express ($195 annual fee, $250 if application is received on or after 1/30/2020; See Rates & Fees); Earn 75,000 Bonus Miles and 5,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $3,000 in purchases in your first 3 months. Plus, earn a $100 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new Card within your first 3 months. Offer Expires 10/30/2019. Terms Apply.
