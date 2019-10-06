This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to fly Delta One Suites but haven’t had the chance? This could be your day.
We’ve already written about the once-daily ATL-LAX flight operating with premium seating, but now fares are showing up at a ridiculously low 34,000 SkyMiles for a one-way journey if you’re willing to connect. Originally discovered on Flyertalk, the deal books in as first class, but a look at the seat map shows you’ll be sitting in the Suites — not a bad place to be!
It’s important to note that these lower fares are showing up on connecting flights only — flights directly from Atlanta (ATL) to Los Angeles (LAX) are still pricing high:
It looks like originating from Raleigh is the cheapest you can get, but it’s worth poking around with different origination airports to price your itinerary.
You’ll want to look for DL283 through the end of 2019, which shows ‘new interior,’ and is operated by the 777-200LR. For 2020, it looks like this flight will be operated as DL2188.
Airline: Delta
Routes: East Coast to LAX
Cost: 34,000+ miles plus taxes and fees one-way in Delta One
Dates: wide selection of dates into next year
Pay Taxes/Fees With: Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel). Other options include: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline) and American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Raleigh/Durham (RDU) to Los Angeles (LAX) for 34,000 miles + $5.60 one-way:
Charlotte (CLT) to Los Angeles (LAX) for 55,000 miles + $5.60 one way:
