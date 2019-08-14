This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
While you can often find cheap flights to China on mainland Chinese carriers, it’s not as common for flights on US airlines like American Airlines, United and Delta. Whether you’re looking for a cheap mileage run or an inexpensive vacation, there are cheap flights from all over the US to either Beijing (PEK) or Shanghai (PVG) from just $305 round-trip. We are currently finding at least 13 cities (Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, St. Louis, Denver, Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Raleigh/Durham, Columbus, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Orlando) with flights under $400 round-trip.
Unless you book a flight to a third country, you can’t take advantage of China’s “visa-free transit” policy. So, make sure you get the right visa before traveling or you won’t even be able to get on the plane. TPG recommends using a third-party service like Allied Passport & Visa, and if you mention The Points Guy on your order form, you’ll get a $5 discount.
Looking for a pick-me-up to beat jet lag? Maybe stop by the world’s largest Starbucks in Shanghai. If you want to check out one of China’s most famous attractions, The Forbidden City, check out Get Your Guide for tickets and more activity recommendations while you’re in Beijing.
To book, head to Google Flights and plug in your desired departure city. After finding dates that work best for you, book with directly or with an OTA such as Expedia or Priceline.
Airlines: American Airlines, Delta, United
Routes: LAX/SAN/SNA/STL/DEN/PVG/PHL/PIT/RDU/CMH/ZFV/PHX/LAS/MCO to PEK/PVG
Cost: $305+ round-trip
Travel Dates: August 2019 to March 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with airlines or through Amex Travel) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Beijing (PEK) for $305 round-trip nonstop on American Airlines:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Beijing (PEK) for $320 round-trip on United:
San Diego (SAN) to Beijing (PEK) for $349 round-trip on United:
Orange County (SNA) to Beijing (PEK) for $349 round-trip on Delta:
St. Louis (STL) to Beijing (PEK) for $349 round-trip on United:
Denver (DEN) to Beijing (PEK) for $349 round-trip on United:
Denver (DEN) to Beijing (PEK) for $349 round-trip on American Airlines:
Boston (BOS) to Shanghai (PVG) for $378 round-trip on American Airlines:
Philadelphia (PHL) to Shanghai (PVG) for $378 round-trip on American Airlines:
Pittsburgh (PIT) to Shanghai (PVG) for $379 round-trip on American Airlines:
Raleigh/Durham (RDU) to Shanghai (PVG) for $379 round-trip on American Airlines:
Columbus (CMH) to Shanghai (PVG) for $382 round-trip on American Airlines:
Philadelphia (ZFV) to Beijing (PEK) for $385 round-trip on Amtrak and United:
Philadelphia (PHL) to Beijing (PEK) for $399 round-trip on Delta:
Phoenix (PHX) to Shanghai (PVG) for $399 round-trip on American Airlines:
Phoenix (PHX) to Shanghai (PVG) for $399 round-trip on Delta:
Phoenix (PHX) to Shanghai (PVG) for $399 round-trip on United:
Las Vegas (LAS) to Shanghai (PVG) for $399 round-trip on American Airlines:
Las Vegas (LAS) to Shanghai (PVG) for $399 round-trip on Delta:
Las Vegas (LAS) to Shanghai (PVG) for $399 round-trip on United:
Denver (DEN) to Beijing (PEK) for $399 round-trip on Delta:
Orlando (MCO) to Beijing (PEK) for $399 round-trip on American Airlines:
Orlando (MCO) to Beijing (PEK) for $399 round-trip on United:
Orlando (MCO) to Beijing (PEK) for $399 round-trip on Delta:
Featured image by zhudifeng from Getty Images
