Deal alert: California fare war; $351 flights from SF to London
It looks like a bit of a fare war is happening on the West Coast.
It’s a great opportunity for folks who can make California to London work.
Airline: American, British Airways, Delta, Finnair, KLM and more
Routes: SFO/LHR
Cost: from $351
Dates: April-May 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
We’re finding fares as low as $351 dollars to London from San Francisco on Oneworld partners Finnair and British Airways.
Delta has fares as low as $364 on the same dates. American Airlines appears to be matching Delta with fares as low as $365. Secret Flying was first to report on these deals.
Skyscanner shows multiple dates including May 5 to May 13. It looks like you fly direct on the outbound, but would need to make one stop on the return.
When you go to book the flights, they send you to Smart Fares which suggests they are regular economy fares, but I’m not convinced they don’t book into basic buckets.
I was able to find fares for $390 on many dates in May on American Airlines’ website, but these are Basic Economy fares so keep in mind the multiple restrictions that entails.
Delta is also available for multiple dates.. including May 5-12 for just $363. Though these too are basic economy fares. Delta calls them “Economy Light.” You can upgrade to regular economy for just $90.
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out our guide to the best cards for airfare purchases to learn more.
Let us know in the comments if you were able to grab this great deal.
Featured image by Clint Henderson/The Points Guy
