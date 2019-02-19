Deal Alert: Book Frontier Airlines Flights Today for $20
It’s time to be spontaneous. Frontier Airlines is back with another $20 fare sale, which means you’ve probably run out of excuses to not go somewhere new. The catch? Fares much be purchased by Feb. 20, 2019. You can snoop around at FlyFrontier.com to see which destinations are spotlighted.
The $20 one-way fares are valid for nonstop domestic travel Mondays through Saturdays, and you’ll need to purchase at least 7 days in advance.
Dozens upon dozens of routes look to be eligible, with fares effective between Feb. 26, 2019 and April 4, 2019.
There are $20 fares to be had and other sale fares pricing at just $39 each way, so that’s still a bargain for travel between locales like Denver (DEN) and Fresno (FAT).
When pricing out flights for your family on Frontier Airlines, remember to factor in the additional fees you may incur, including charges for full-size carry-on bags, checked bags, seat assignments and inflight tipping. But also note that ‘kids fly free’ on Frontier on select dates if you have a Discount Den membership.
Airline: Frontier
Routes: Various domestic routes
Cost: $20+ one-way
Booking Link: Orbitz, Expedia or directly with the airline
Pay With: The Platinum Card from American Express (5x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige (5x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel).
Here are some examples of routes you can book.
Denver (DEN) to Palm Springs (PSP) for $20 one-way
Atlanta (ATL) to Miami (MIA) for $20 one-way
Las Vegas (LAS) to San Francisco (SFO) for $20 one-way
Charleston (CHS) to Philadelphia (PHL) for $20 one-way
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, Citi Prestige (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
If you want to use miles and jump on these fares, you could pay for the tickets with your Discover it Miles card and then pay yourself back for the $15+ fares with the miles earned on your card in the form of a statement credit since there is no minimum redemption amount for travel charges on that card.
If Frontier Airlines is a regular part of your family’s budget travel strategy, you may want to brush-up on some of its latest family-friendly developments. In addition to ‘kids flying free‘, this includes the ability for some Frontier Miles members to pool miles together, the availability complimentary family seat assignments for certain Frontier elite members and even waived or reduced change fees for all.
