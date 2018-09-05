This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
We’ve seen some incredible deals to Hawaii in the last couple of weeks with fares dropping as low as $247 round-trip. But now the Hawaii deals are extending to award flights. You can now book round-trip award flights to Hawaii from just 19,000 SkyMiles round-trip.
Unlike Delta’s frequent award sales, this deal isn’t being advertised. So, there’s no known booking window or sample routes. I’ve listed the options that I could find, but hop onto Delta.com and search around for the route of your choice to see how it’s pricing.
At current TPG valuations, 19,000 SkyMiles are worth just $228. Adding in taxes and fees starting at $11, and this is equivalent to scoring a $239 round-trip deal. For reference, both American Airlines and United charge 45,000 miles round-trip between the mainland and Hawaii. And this Delta deal even bests the British Airways Avios sweet spot of 25,000 Avios round-trip if you can find nonstop award availability from the West Coast to Hawaii.
If you’re short on miles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points into your SkyMiles account at 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: LAX/SEA/PDX/SLC/MSP/ATL to LIH/KOA/HNL/OGG — and likely more
Cost: From 19,000 miles plus taxes/fees starting at $11 round-trip. One-way flights are pricing at half of the round-trip price.
Travel Dates: September 2018
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, Citi Prestige (5x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Lihue (LIH) for 19,000 miles + $11 round-trip nonstop:
Seattle (SEA) to Lihue (LIH) for 19,000 miles + $11 round-trip nonstop:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Kona (KOA) for 19,000 miles + $11 round-trip nonstop:
Seattle (SEA) to Kona (KOA) for 19,000 miles + $11 round-trip nonstop:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Honolulu (HNL) for 24,000 miles + $11 round-trip nonstop:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Kahului (OGG) for 24,000 miles + $11 round-trip nonstop:
Portland (PDX) to Kona (KOA) for 27,000 miles + $11 round-trip:
Salt Lake City (SLC) to Lihue (LIH) for 27,000 miles + $11 round-trip:
Minneapolis (MSP) to Lihue (LIH) for 33,000 miles + $11 round-trip:
Atlanta (ATL) to Kona (KOA) for 34,000 miles + $11 round-trip:
Although you won’t be able to earn a Delta credit card welcome bonus quick enough to take advantage of this particular deal, consider applying for a Delta card for the next time the carrier has an award sale. Right now, the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express comes with a welcome bonus of 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.)
If you have a business, the Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express is offering a 50,000 bonus miles after you make $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn up to $500 in statement credits on Delta purchases made directly with Delta on your new card within your first 3 months. (Offer ends 8/15/19)
Featured image via Getty Images.
