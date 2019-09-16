This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
This story is part of a sponsorship paid for by Aer Lingus — one way that TPG continues to provide our readers with free news and advice about travel.
Aer Lingus is offering a fall sale on European destinations from the US, with travel dates spanning through Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, St. Patrick’s Day and beyond. Not sure where to go? Perhaps your wallet can decide for you: coach class fares to the Irish airline’s home airport of Dublin begin at just $375 round-trip.
2016 U.S. census data suggests that somewhere between 32 to 35 million Americans are of Irish descent — including Brian Kelly, The Points Guy himself. Fittingly, some of the best Aer Lingus sale fares originate from cities with high numbers of inhabitants from the Irish diaspora:
- from Boston, where approximately 20% of residents have Irish ancestry, flights to Dublin are just $385
- from Philadelphia, where around 14% of the population claims Irish descent, flights cost $385 round-trip to Dublin
- from Chicago, with an 8% Irish heritage population, flights are $475 round-trip to Dublin
For those interested in digging deep into their roots, Aer Lingus also offers ancestry-themed travel packages, designed to help travelers of Irish heritage strengthen their ties with the motherland. And what better way to authentically celebrate St. Patrick’s Day than in the Emerald Isle itself?
But visiting Europe during the winter season isn’t just for the Irish: off-peak times are perfect for avoiding swarms of fellow tourists. Head to London for fireworks on Guy Fawkes Day on November 5, or ring in the New Year in Paris.
Airline: Aer Lingus
Routes: BOS/ORD/BDL/LAX/MSP/JFK/PHL/SEA/SFO/IAD to DUB/SNN/CDG/LHR and more
Cost: from $375 round-trip in economy
Dates: book by October 3, 2019 for travel between November 3, 2019 and March 31, 2020.
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
The Dublin-based carrier has made a big push to attract passengers this year, debuting new livery in January, offering free Wi-Fi and a complimentary drink for “smart economy” travelers and adding its first of seven total long-range Airbus A321LR aircraft to the fleet, complete with lie-flat business class seats. And in a move of particular interest to TPG readers, Aer Lingus joined the American Express Membership Rewards transfer family last summer, in August 2018.
Here are some examples of sale fares you can book:
Philadelphia (PHL) to Dublin (DUB) from $385 round-trip in economy:
Boston (BOS) to Shannon (SNN) for $395 round-trip in economy:
Washington, D.C. (IAD) to Dublin (DUB) for $415 round-trip in economy:
New York (JFK) to Paris (CDG) for $480 round-trip in economy:
Philadelphia (PHL) to Amsterdam (AMS) for $487 round-trip in economy:
Seattle (SEA) to London (LHR) for $594 round-trip in economy:Featured photo by Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.