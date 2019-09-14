This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
This month, TPG is celebrating train travel and coincidently, Amtrak has also been offering some good deals.
If you have plans to travel along the Northeast Regional line this fall, take advantage of Amtrak’s 20% off coach fares sale. While you’re at it, look into booking a hotel or car rental through Amtrak as they’re offering bonus points on bookings made and completed before Oct. 20, 2019. If you spend the minimum of $150 on a booking, you’ll earn 1,000 Guest Rewards points, which gets you a third of the way to a one-way reward trip from Washington D.C. to New York City.
To start your search, head to the Amtrak website and plug in your cities and dates. All discounts are subject to availability, so you may have to play around with dates and times to find the lowest fares.
Routes: Valid only on Northeast Regional service, reserved Keystone service and Pennsylvanian service
Cost: From $14 one-way
Book by: Some routes require a 21-day advance purchase
Travel Dates: Open
Restrictions: Valid for coach seats only, no upgrades permitted. Blackout dates apply: Nov. 26-27, 2019 and Nov. 30-Dec. 2, 2019. Cannot be combined with any other promotions.
Pay With: Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), Citi Premier Card (3x on travel) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Boston, MA to Providence, RI for $14 one-way:
Baltimore, MD to Washington, D.C. for $15 one-way:
Washington, D.C. to Philadelphia, PA for $39 one-way:
Philadelphia, PA to New York, NY for $44 one-way:
New York, NY to Washington, D.C. for $53 one-way:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on train purchases, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on all travel purchases), Citi Premier Card (3x on travel purchases) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases).
