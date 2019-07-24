This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you're using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you'll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia's courtesy cancellation if you're unable to get the time away from work or family.
Delta often releases SkyMiles sales on its site, but it’s not often we see widespread availability from all across the US (yes, we checked) to Tokyo, starting at just 62,000 miles round-trip plus taxes and fees. Many routes from major Delta hubs are non-stop.
Flights are available from large US cities like Portland (PDX) and Atlanta (ATL). We’re also seeing deals to Tokyo from cities not publicly listed on Delta’s website, including San Francisco (SFO), Salt Lake City (SLC) and the New York City Metro Area (JFK and EWR). We even found deals from lesser-served cities for international destinations like Lexington, KY (LEX), so make sure you play around on Delta’s site to see what’s available.
We also found tickets in Delta Comfort+, which are starting as low as 71,000 miles round-trip plus taxes and fees. We’ve written about Comfort+ before, which offers travelers priority boarding, improved amenities and generous legroom than standard economy.
62,000 SkyMiles are worth $744, according to TPG’s most recent valuations. If you include taxes and fees on the San Francisco-Tokyo route, for instance, you’d be getting a round-trip non-stop flight to Tokyo for just over $800. Even better, these deals are booked into Delta’s Main Class, meaning you’ll be able to check a bag and select your seat for free.
To search, head to Delta’s website and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Major Delta hubs to NRT/HND
Cost: 62,000+ miles plus taxes and fees round-trip in economy
Dates: September – October
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Newark (EWR) to Tokyo (NRT) for 62,000 miles + $61.43 round-trip:
San Francisco (SFO) to Tokyo (NRT) for 62,000 miles + $61.45 in taxes round-trip non-stop:
Salt Lake City (SLC) to Tokyo (NRT) for 64,000 miles + $61.43 round-trip:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Tokyo (HND) for 67,000 miles + $55.43 round-trip non-stop:
Portland (PDX) to Tokyo (NRT) for 68,000 miles + $55.83 round-trip non-stop:
Minneapolis (MSP) to Tokyo (HND) for 70,000 miles + $55.43 round-trip non-stop:
Detroit (DTW) to Tokyo (NRT) for 70,000 miles + $55.83 round-trip non-stop:
Seattle (SEA) to Tokyo (NRT) for 70,000 miles + $55.83 round-trip non-stop:
New York (JFK) to Tokyo (HND) for 70,000 miles + $61.03 round-trip:
Baltimore (BWI) to Tokyo (HND) for 70,000 miles + $61.03 round-trip:
Lexington (LEX) to Tokyo (NRT) for 70,000 miles + $61.43 round-trip:
Atlanta (ATL) to Tokyo (NRT) for 70,000 miles + $61.43 round-trip:
Boston (BOS) to Tokyo (NRT) for 70,000 miles + $61.43 round-trip:
Indianapolis (IND) to Tokyo (NRT) for 70,000 miles + $61.43 round-trip:
Maximize Your Purchase
While we typically recommend using a credit card that maximizes your earnings on airfare purchases, the taxes and fees on these awards are so cheap that it’s worth focusing on the cards that offer excellent trip delay and cancellation insurance — such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve, (3x on airfare) and the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases).
Know before you go.
