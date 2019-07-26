This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s been harder and more expensive to get to Iceland after WOW Air’s collapse. But we’re seeing great availability from Chicago (ORD) to capital city Reykjavík (KEF) throughout the entire month of August for as low as $80 one-way or $299 round-trip. Thanks to TPG reader Bryan who noticed the deal and booked a round-trip flight from the Windy City to Iceland for under $300.
All flights included in this deal are on Icelandair and are nonstop. It’s possible this is an error fare, so you’ll likely want to wait until you’re itinerary has been ticketed before you start booking non-refundable accommodation.
Note that the fares are booked into Icelandair’s Economy Light class, which means you’ll get a carry-on bag but will pay to check a bag.
To search, head directly to Icelandair’s website and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline.
Airline: Icelandair
Routes: ORD to KEF
Cost: $299+ round-trip in economy
Dates: select dates in August
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Chicago (ORD) to Reykjavík (KEF) for $80 one-way on Icelandair:
Chicago (ORD) to Reykjavík (KEF) for $299 round-trip nonstop on Icelandair:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by Getty Images.
