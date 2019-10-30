Deal alert: Business class flights to Europe have dropped to $1,366 round-trip
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s been a great week for premium fares to Europe, with yesterday bringing first-class deals to London and other cities. Today, we’re seeing business class deals to Moscow and several European cities starting at $1,366 on carriers such as Alitalia and British Airways.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
If you hold The Platinum Card® from American Express, The Business Platinum® Card from American Express, or The Centurion Card from American Express you have access to the International Airline Program (IAP) so make sure you check Amex Travel first, which can save you hundreds.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Orbitz or Expedia.
Airline: Alitalia, British Airways, Aer Lingus
Routes: MIA/JFK/BOS – SVO/AMS/BRU
Cost: $1,366+ round-trip in business class
Dates: Select dates between November 2019 – March 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Miami (MIA) to Moscow (SVO) for $1,366 round-trip on Alitalia through IAP:
New York (JFK) to Moscow (SVO) for $1,384 round-trip on Alitalia through IAP:
New York (JFK) to London (LHR) for $1,448 round-trip on British Airways and Aer Lingus:
Boston (BOS) to Amsterdam (AMS) for $1,633 round-trip on British Airways:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image courtesy of Fadi Hage / Getty Images
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.