If you’re in the market for an Apple Watch, which is great for travel and navigating your way around the city, now is a great time to score a pretty good deal on one with Amazon’s current discount on Apple Watch Series 3 versions, according to Miles to Memories. While this isn’t the latest model, there are some pretty steep discounts to be had.
The sale is for both the 38 mm and 42 mm watch sizes and includes discounts for both GPS and select GPS with cellular models.
38 mm GPS-only versions are starting at just $199 (Amazon.com Price: 199.00 as of 09/3/2019 5:20pm EST – Details) — nearly a 30% discount, which is pretty rare when it comes to anything Apple. If you’re looking for the slightly larger 42 mm face size, the GPS-only versions are selling for $229 (Amazon.com Price: 229.00 as of 09/3/2019 5:20pm EST – Details) down from the usual $309.
If you’re looking for the latest Series 4 model, it’s also on sale. The latest Apple Watch Series 4 is selling at a discount of around $20 (Amazon.com Price: 379.00 as of 09/3/2019 5:20pm EST – Details). Note that the Apple Watch Series
As TPG points out, Apple watches are great for frequent travelers. The “taptic engine” feature for example, can be extremely useful when traveling and your flight is delayed or gate changes. The health and fitness features, which help track daily activity and sleep patterns, are also huge when traveling. Not to mention special app capabilities such as keyless hotel room entry.
Apple products going on sale is a rare thing, so if you’ve been eyeing an Apple Watch now might be the best time to grab one for yourself. And while we don’t encourage you to pay for the watch with points, you should consider paying with a card such as The Platinum Card® from American Express, which offers Amex Purchase Protection. For more, be sure to check out our guide to earning extra points and miles on when purchasing an Apple Watch.
