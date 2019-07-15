This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest Prime Day deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Update 7/15 4:55pm ET: The discounts appear to be dead. Congrats to anyone who was able to take advantage of the deal.
Black Friday Prime Day is finally here, and Amazon has a ton of amazing deals in store. But with thousands of products to choose from, and new deals starting as often as every five minutes, it’s easy to get lost and think that you’re actually in the Amazon. To help you on this hunt, we here at TPG are scouring Amazon all day to find the best deals that might be worth a look. And while the discounts are exciting in and of themselves, there are also ways to maximize your return on Amazon spending during this two-day sale, which you can read about at the end of the post.
Earlier today we wrote about deals on tablets and e-readers, with All-New Amazon Fire 7 Tablets available for $25. However, we’re now seeing an even better promotion where you could get one (with more storage plus a case) for just $2, as discovered by Deals We Like.
Normally, you can purchase an All-New Fire 7 Tablet (7″ display, 32 GB) and Fire 7 Tablet Case as a bundle for $94.98 (Amazon.com Price: $94.98 as of 08/15/2019 2:15pm EST – Details). As a part of today’s sale, that bundle is supposed to drop to $47.99 at checkout.
However, there is currently an additional $26.99 discount that is automatically being added at checkout, bringing the cost down to $21. Then, if you were targeted for the 20% discount by using just one Amex Membership Reward point, you’ll get an additional $19 off, bringing the cost down to just $2 before taxes. Just make sure you apply only one Amex point to your order.
Here are the colors you can choose from:
Note that many of the colors will say that they are temporarily out of stock. However, you are still able to place your order — you’ll just need to wait two to three months for it to be delivered.
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget, you can maximize your rewards on Amazon purchases by using a credit card such as the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature, Chase Freedom Unlimited, Citi® Double Cash Card or The Blue Business℠ Plus Credit Card from American Express. Check out this post for a deeper dive into the best cards for Amazon purchases — not only on Prime Day, but every day of the year. You can also stack different promotions, such as the $10 promotional credit by spending $10+ at Whole Foods.
Follow The Points Guy for comprehensive coverage of Prime Day 2019 — click here for more great deals.
Featured image courtesy of Amazon.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.