Today only: Alaska Airlines flash sale starting at $34 one-way
Looking for a late holiday gift, or just want to take advantage of the winter season before Spring takes over in a few months? Alaska Airlines is having a one-day-only flash sale on winter flights across the U.S. west coast and more. In fact, you can find routes for as low as $34 one-way during this sale.
Note that you must book by today (Dec. 27, 2019), and travel is valid only on certain days between Jan. 2 and Jan. 29, 2020.
To check out available sale prices and routes, check out Alaska Airline’s Flash Sale deals page. If you see a route that interests you, check Saver or Main for your ticket class and use the calendar functionality to book your fares through the Alaska Airlines website.
Airline: Alaska Airlines
Routes: Across the U.S. west coast and more. Check out the full list of deals here.
Cost: $34+ one-way
Dates: January 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card (3x on Alaska Airlines purchases), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book during this deal:
Everett/Paine Field (PAE) to Portland (PDX) for as low as $34 one-way, $68 round-trip.
San Jose (SJC) to San Diego (SAN) for as low as $49 one-way, $98 round-trip.
Dallas (DFW) to Seattle (SEA) for as low as $89 one-way, $178 round-trip.
San Diego (SAN) to Kona, Hawaii (KOA) for as low as $139 one-way, $278 round-trip.
Though the sale is advertised for one-way Saver and Main fares, using the calendar functionality through the Flash Sale page on the Alaska Airlines website also shows available dates where you can book your return flight for the same cost.
Featured image courtesy of Alaska Airlines.
