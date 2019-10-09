Deal alert: 2-in-1 flights to Asia from $374 round-trip
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
We’re seeing unreal 2-in-1 deals to Asia from New York, Seattle, Los Angeles and Chicago from just $374 round-trip. This is an unreal deal (that may be a mistake fare so you may want to wait awhile to book nonrefundable hotels) operated by Star Alliance airlines ANA and Singapore. We first spotted the New York and Seattle deals from Secret Flying.
You’ll need to play around with dates and destinations to get the best deals, but you should be able to find these prices on Skyscanner when using the multi-city search function. You’ll likely then have to book through an OTA like eDreams.
Airline: ANA and Singapore
Routes: JFK/SEA/LAX/ORD to DEL/SIN
Cost: $374+ round-trip in economy
Dates: January – May 2020
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige®Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Seattle (SEA) to Singapore (SIN) and New Delhi (DEL) for $374 round-trip via Skyscanner:
New York (JFK) to Singapore (SIN) and New Delhi (DEL) for $384 round-trip via Skyscanner:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Singapore (SIN) and New Delhi (DEL) for $548 round-trip via Skyscanner:
Chicago (ORD) to Singapore (SIN) and New Delhi (DEL) for $625 round-trip via Skyscanner:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by Thanan/Getty Images.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees