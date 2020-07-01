How We Picked Our Best Cards

The Best Credit Cards of 2020

Superlative Badge

Best for Supermarket shopping

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Current Offer $250

$250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months

Annual fee $95
Earning Rewards

Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card

Current Offer 50,000 miles

50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

$700

Earning Rewards

American Express® Gold Card

Current Offer 35,000 points

Earn 35,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 3 months.

Annual fee $250

$700

Earning Rewards

Superlative Badge

Best for Hilton loyalists who want perks

Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card

Current Offer 150,000 points

Earn 150,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points with the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card after you use your new Card to make $4,000 in eligible purchases within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Plus, enjoy a free Weekend Night Reward within your first year and every year after renewal.

Annual fee $450

$900

Earning Rewards

Superlative Badge

Best Total Value

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Superlative Badge
2018 TPG Reader Award Winner
Current Offer 60,000 points

Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $95

$1,200

Earning Rewards

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card

Current Offer 125,000 points

Earn 125,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points with the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card after you use your new Card to make $2,000 in eligible purchases within the first 3 months of Card Membership.

Annual fee $95

$750

Earning Rewards

Citi® Double Cash Card

Earning Rewards

Superlative Badge

Best for Those who want a simple cash back card

Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card

Current Offer $150

$150 after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Earning Rewards

