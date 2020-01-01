Maximize your travel
Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business

Annual Fee  $0 intro for first year; $95 after that
Best for Unlimited cash back for businesses
$500
Unlimited 2% Cash Back
Earn a one-time $500 cash bonus once you spend $4,500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

  • 2% Earn unlimited 2% cash back for your business on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions.

With the Spark Cash, you're earning unlimited 2% back on every purchase, meaning you don't have to juggle different bonus categories or cash back calendars. This is perfect for business owners who spend across a wide variety of categories. These cash back rewards won't expire for the life of the account, and you can redeem your cash back for any amount. Plus, the sign-up bonus is one of the most valuable on the market today.

  • No foreign transaction fees.
  • Rewards won't expire for the life of the account, and you can redeem your cash back for any amount.
  • Free employee cards, which also earn unlimited 2% cash back on all purchases.

  • 18.49% (Variable)
  • $0 intro for first year; $95 after that
  • Excellent, Good
