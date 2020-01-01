Maximize your travel
Annual Fee  $0 intro for first year; $95 after that
Best for Unlimited Miles for Business
50,000 miles
Welcome Offer
$700 TPG Valuation*
Earn a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles – equal to $500 in travel – once you spend $4,500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Earning Rewards

  • 2X Earn unlimited 2X miles per dollar on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions, and miles won't expire for the life of the account.
  • 5X Earn 5X miles on hotel and rental car bookings through Capital One Travel℠ using a Spark Miles card.

Why We Like It

Business owners looking to earn travel rewards across all purchases will benefit the most from the Capital One Spark Miles. The card now offers 5x on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠ on top of its flat 2x across all other purchases. Between this new rewards structure, the recent addition of valuable transfer partners and the current 50,000-mile sign-up bonus, this card is hard to beat.

Top Benefits

  • Receive up to $100 credit for one Global Entry or TSA Pre✓® application fee
  • Fly any airline, stay at any hotel, anytime; no blackout dates; plus transfer your miles to over 15 leading travel loyalty programs
  • Free employee cards which also earn unlimited 2x miles from their purchases

More Information

  • Earn a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles – equal to $500 in travel – once you spend $4,500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
  • Earn unlimited 2X miles per dollar on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions, and miles won't expire for the life of the account
  • Earn 5X miles on hotel and rental car bookings through Capital One Travel℠ using a Spark Miles card
  • Transfer your miles to 10+ leading travel loyalty programs like JetBlue™, Air Canada, and Emirates™
  • Redeem your miles instantly for any travel-related purchases, from flights and hotels to ride-sharing services
  • Fly through security with one statement credit for either the $85 TSA Pre✓® application fee or the $100 Global Entry application fee
  • $0 intro annual fee for the first year; $95 after that
  • Free employee cards which also earn unlimited 2X miles from their purchases
  • 18.49% (Variable)
  • $0 intro for first year; $95 after that
  • Excellent, Good
Best for Unlimited cash back for businesses

Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business

Current Offer $500

Earn a one-time $500 cash bonus once you spend $4,500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0 intro for first year; $95 after that

Earning Rewards

Capital One® Spark® Miles Select for Business

Current Offer 20,000 miles

Earn a one-time bonus of 20,000 miles – equal to $200 in travel – once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening.

Earning Rewards

Capital One® Spark® Cash Select for Business

Current Offer $200

Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening. Plus, 0% intro APR on purchases for 9 months; then 14.49% to 22.49% (Variable)

Annual fee $0

Earning Rewards

Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business

Annual fee $0

Earning Rewards

