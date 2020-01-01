Welcome to Austin Airport. Here at The Points Guy, our mission is to help you travel smarter utilizing tools like points, miles and credit cards from our partners. See how holding specific cards and earning rewards can improve your experience through the airport, in the air and on the ground.
Breeze through airport security for the annual fee of a credit card. Here are a few cards offering TSA PreCheck application fee credits:
Just pay for the application fee with an eligible card, and you’ll get a statement credit back. Bonus: Pay for Global Entry with these cards, and PreCheck is included for free.
You could be sipping a complimentary cocktail instead of fighting over the one wall charger. Various travel rewards credit cards come with airport lounge access, and many include guests for free.
The most common lounge access benefit available through cards is Priority Pass, which gets you into over 1,000 lounges across the globe. Other cards get you into airline-operated lounges, like the Citi AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard, which offers Admirals Club membership.
Board early to nab that overhead space. You can board in a preferred zone with cards such as:
Buying food, drinks, or Wi-Fi on the plane? Use one of these cards to save money on your purchase.
Tired of paying extra just to bring your clothes with you on your trip? These cards will get you a free first checked bag when you’re flying on the same airline.
Want to fly to Hawaii without squeezing into an economy seat? Start your vacation in style by using points and miles from one of these credit cards to get your ticket for nearly free.
Want to learn more about traveling comfortably for little to no cost? The Points Guy has everything you need to know on how to accumulate extra airline and hotel points and miles without being a road warrior, and how to earn perks to travel in style for free.
Check out TPG’s massive database of airline and hotel reviews, ranging from the very best first class cabins to the worst economy seats.
When airlines put out great sales, you need to act fast. Get alerted anytime a great airfare pops up to cities and countries around the world.
Have frequent flyer miles but don’t know how to use them? Our points and miles guides will teach you the best way to maximize airline and hotel loyalty programs.
Stay on top of the latest in travel, aviation, and loyalty programs with 24-hour coverage of events in the industry and around the world.
Many of the credit card offers that appear on the website are from credit card companies from which ThePointsGuy.com receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). This site does not include all credit card companies or all available credit card offers. Please view our advertising policy page for more information.
Editorial Note: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.