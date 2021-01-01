American Express® Platinum Card

Annual Fee  $550
60,000 points
Welcome Offer
$1,200 TPG Valuation*
Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.

Earning Rewards

  • 5X Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel. Starting January 1, 2021, earn 5X points on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
  • 5X 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.

Why We Like It

If you're looking for luxury travel benefits, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better card than The Platinum Card from American Express. You'll get hundreds of dollars in annual credits, unrivaled lounge access, elite status benefits at Hilton and Marriott, solid purchase protections and so much more. While the card does come with a steep annual fee, you can easily offset that cost by taking advantage of this card's many perks.

Top Benefits

  • $200 Airline Fee Credit - up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline
  • Access to over 1,200 airport lounges.
  • Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December (up to $200 in annual Uber savings)

More Information

  • Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
  • Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. That’s up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required.
