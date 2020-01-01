Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Credit Card Offer from our Partner
Learn More
using American Express's secure application
Terms & Restrictions Apply See rates & fees
Annual Fee  $0
Best for Supermarket shopping
$200
Welcome Offer
Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months.

Earning Rewards

  • 3% 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%).
  • 2% 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and at select U.S. department stores.
  • 1% 1% Cash Back on other purchases

Top Benefits

  • Travel accident/car rental insurance
  • Purchase/return protections

More Information

  • Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months.
  • 3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%).
  • 2% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and at select U.S. department stores.
  • 1% Cash Back on other purchases.
  • Low intro APR: 0% for 15 months on purchases from the date of account opening, then a variable rate, 13.99% to 23.99%.
  • Plan It® gives the option to select purchases of $100 or more to split up into monthly payments with a fixed fee and no interest.
  • Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for statement credits.
  • No annual fee.
  • Terms Apply.
  • See Rates & Fees
  • 0% on purchases for 15 months
  • 13.99%-23.99% Variable
  • $0
  • N/A
  • Excellent, Good
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Advertiser Disclosure

Many of the credit card offers that appear on the website are from credit card companies from which ThePointsGuy.com receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). This site does not include all credit card companies or all available credit card offers. Please view our advertising policy page for more information.

Editorial Note: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.