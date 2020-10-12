Best American Express® Cards

Best American Express® Cards

Superlative Badge

New Welcome Offer

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Current Offer
Limited Time Offer
$300 cash back
$250 cash back

Limited Time Offer: Earn a $300 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. Offer Expires 12/10/2020

Annual fee Limited Time Offer: $0 introductory annual fee for one year, then $95. Offer Expires 12/10/2020
Terms and restrictions apply. See rates & fees.

Earning Rewards

on American Express's secure site

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Current Offer 60,000 points

Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.

Annual fee $550

$1,200

Terms and restrictions apply. See rates & fees.

Earning Rewards

on American Express's secure site

Superlative Badge

New Welcome Offer | 70% More Points

American Express® Gold Card

Current Offer
Limited Time Offer
60,000 bonus points
35,000 bonus points

Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 6 months.

Annual fee $250

$1,200

Terms and restrictions apply. See rates & fees.

Earning Rewards

on American Express's secure site

Superlative Badge

Best for Hilton loyalists who want perks

Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card

Current Offer 150,000 points

Earn 150,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points with the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card after you use your new Card to make $4,000 in eligible purchases within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Plus, earn a one-time $100 statement credit after using your new Card to purchase an Expert Flyer Premium annual subscription ($99.99 plus applicable taxes, followed by automatic renewal) within your first year.

Annual fee $450

$900

Terms and restrictions apply. See rates & fees.

Earning Rewards

on American Express's secure site

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card

Current Offer 130,000 points

Earn 130,000 Bonus Points after you spend $2,000 in purchases with your new Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Plus, earn a one-time $100 statement credit after using your new Card to purchase an Expert Flyer Premium annual subscription ($99.99 plus applicable taxes, followed by automatic renewal) within your first year.

Annual fee $95

$780

Terms and restrictions apply. See rates & fees.

Earning Rewards

on American Express's secure site

Superlative Badge

Best for Supermarket shopping

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Current Offer $200

Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months.

Terms and restrictions apply. See rates & fees.

Earning Rewards

on American Express's secure site

Superlative Badge

Best for beginners who want a simple Amex card

American Express Cash Magnet® Card

Current Offer $150

Earn a $150 statement credit after you spend $1,000 or more in purchases with your new Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership.

Terms and restrictions apply. See rates & fees.

Earning Rewards

on American Express's secure site

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card

Current Offer 35,000 miles

Earn 35,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.

Annual fee $99

$420

Terms and restrictions apply. See rates & fees.

Earning Rewards

on American Express's secure site

Advertiser Disclosure

Many of the credit card offers that appear on the website are from credit card companies from which ThePointsGuy.com receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). This site does not include all credit card companies or all available credit card offers. Please view our advertising policy page for more information.

Editorial Note: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.