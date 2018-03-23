Ink Cash Raises Sign-Up Bonus to $500
If you’re looking to earn cash back on business expenses such as office supplies and telecommunications, the Ink Business Cash Credit Card is a great option. The card, which has no annual fee, has long offered $300 cash back to new cardholders who spend $3,000 in the first three months, but that offer’s just increased to $500. Even better, cardholders still need to make the same $3,000 in purchases in the first three months to get this bonus — the minimum spend requirement isn’t increasing at all.
Since this is a cash-back card — with rewards that are redeemable for 1 cent apiece as statement credits or toward travel, among other options — you’re guaranteed to get $500 in value from this sign-up bonus, and you could get even more value if you also have an Ultimate Rewards-earning card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and transfer your rewards over from the Ink Cash. In that case, the $500 sign-up bonus would translate to 50,000 transferable Ultimate Rewards points, meaning you can move them over to travel partners like Hyatt and Singapore Airlines and potentially book redemptions worth much more than 1 cent per point. Based on our current valuations, Ultimate Rewards points are worth 2.0 cents a piece so 50,000 points could get you up $1,000 in value.
The Ink Cash card earns you 5% back on the first $25,000 in combined purchases each account year at office supply stores and on internet, cable on phone services. It also earns 2% back on the first $25,000 in combined purchases each year at gas stations and restaurants, and an uncapped 1% back on everything else.
A $500 sign-up bonus for a no annual fee card is a pretty solid deal, and the Ink Cash has some solid protections such as primary rental car insurance as well. We don’t know how long this elevated offer will stick around, so keep that in mind if you’re considering applying.
Featured photo by Eric Helgas for The Points Guy
