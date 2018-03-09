The Citi Double Cash Card Now Has a Sign-Up Bonus of $100
Update: This offer is no longer available. View the current offer here – Citi Double Cash Card
The Citi Double Cash Card is now offering a sign-up bonus. The card is back with a public sign-up bonus offer of $100 cash back after you spend $500 in the first three months of account opening.
According to the terms and conditions of this particular offer, you’re not eligible for the $100 sign-up bonus if you’ve opened or closed the card within the past 24 months. Otherwise, if approved, you’ll be eligible to earn the $100 in cash back bonus after spending $500 within three months. There’s no indication how long this sign-up bonus will be around.
As a reminder, with the card you’ll earn unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase, which comes in two parts. First, you’ll earn 1% cash back on every purchase, and you’ll earn the second 1% cash back on those payments as long as you pay the minimum due. There’s no cap and no category restrictions for the 2% cash back earning. There’s no annual fee with the card, however there is a 3% foreign transaction fee for foreign purchases.
Previously, the card had no sign-up bonus offer. So, this public offer could be a good time to sign up if you’ve been considering adding it to your wallet. In fact, the card ranked as one of the best cash back cards.
