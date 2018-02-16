This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
United’s offering a limited-time promotion in which you can earn up to a 75% bonus on purchased miles, as well as the opportunity to win 1,000,000 miles. Through March 9, 2018, you can purchase United MileagePlus miles with up to a 75% bonus. Plus, United is giving one MileagePlus member the opportunity to win one million miles.
The regular price for buying United miles is 3.76 cents apiece. However, with the 75% bonus, you’ll be able to purchase miles for just 2.15 per mile. Not only that, but for each purchased miles transaction, you’ll get one (or more) entries into the 1,000,000-mile giveaway. Here’s how the promotion breaks down based on how many miles you purchase:
- Buy 5,000-14,000 miles, get a 25% bonus and one ballot into the sweepstakes
- Buy 15,000-29,000 miles, get a 50% bonus and one ballot into the sweepstakes
- Buy 30,000-85,000 miles, get a 75% bonus and two ballots into the sweepstakes.
Whether or not it’s worth it to purchase miles depends on your situation. But, based on TPG‘s most recent valuations, which peg United miles at 1.4 cents apiece, the ability to purchase them for as little as 2.15 cents apiece is more appealing than normal, though not the best deal.
To make the sweepstakes deal part of this promotion even sweeter, United is topping the 1,000,000-mile grand prize with $9,800 in cash to offset the taxes. So, you’d be getting all million miles without the added cash in taxes.
According to the terms and conditions, there are a limit of two entries per person into the million-mile sweepstakes, and only US residents are eligible for the sweepstakes. As for the buy miles promotion, miles must be purchased in increments of 1,000 up to a maximum of 85,000 miles. MileagePlus members can purchase up to 150,000 miles per calendar year, and the bonus miles from this promotion will count toward that limit.
If you’re planning to utilize this promotion, here’s how to do so:
- Visit United’s Buy Miles page.
- Click on Buy Personal Miles.
- Enter your United MileagePlus account number and last name.
- Select the number of miles you want to buy and fill in the required information to finalize your purchase.
Note that the purchase is processed by Points.com, so you won’t get any travel category bonuses from this purchase. Make sure to use the best non-bonus category credit card for your situation. Based on TPG’s valuations, the Blue Business℠ Plus Credit Card from American Express’s 2x Membership Rewards (on the first $50,000 in purchases each calendar year; then 1x point) or Chase Freedom Unlimited’s 1.5x Ultimate Rewards points would be the most rewarding choice.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.