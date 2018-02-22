United Award Sale: 20% Off Flights to Australia, Portugal, Singapore and Iceland
United is offering a sale on award flights on select international routes. Right now you can receive 20% off saver economy awards when flying from the continental US or Alaska (sorry, Hawaii residents) to the following destinations:
- Porto, Portugal (OPO) for 48,000 miles + taxes and fees from $75 round-trip
- Reykjavik, Iceland (KEF) for 48,000 miles + taxes and fees from $60 round-trip
- Singapore (SIN) for 64,000 award miles + taxes and fees from $55 round-trip
- Sydney, Australia (SYD) for 64,000 award miles + taxes and fees from $125 round-trip
You’ll have book your flight by March 2, and it must be a round-trip itinerary to qualify for the discount. If you’re traveling to Porto, Sydney or Singapore you’ll get the discount on flights between May 4 and June 17. If you’re headed to Iceland you can fly between May 23 and June 17. All flights are on United metal — so no travel on any Star Alliance partners.
If you don’t have enough miles in your United MileagePlus account, remember that you can transfer them instantly from Chase Ultimate Rewards at a 1:1 ratio. The Chase Sapphire Reserve or Chase Sapphire Preferred are both offering 50,000 point sign-up bonuses after spending $4,000 in the first three months of account opening which could easily get you a round-trip flight to the two European destinations during this sale. The United MileagePlus Explorer Card is also offering a 40,000-mile bonus after spending $2,000 in the first three months.
The deals are pretty solid, especially considering the travel dates are during the peak summer travel season, which is when cash prices are very high. Take an itinerary from Newark (EWR) to Sydney, which is currently currently going for about $2,200 in United economy. If you book during this sale for 64,000 miles and $125 round-trip, you’ll get around 3.2 cents per mile on this flight (accounting for taxes and fees) — much higher than the 1.4-cent-valuation we give to each United mile.
Or, check out this flight from Los Angeles (LAX) to Porto, currently selling for $1,729 in United Economy in May vs. 48,000 miles and $59. That’s about 3.5 cents per mile when taking the taxes and fees into account — also a great deal.
Make sure to book soon as possible, since saver availability go away quickly with this sale.
