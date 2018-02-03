Earn up to 20% Back on Hotels, Miracle Landing in California, Flying an Empty A380 and More
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each Saturday, we round up news stories that you may have missed from the week before, including several that already appeared on The Points Guy, and some more that we haven’t covered yet. If you’re an avid TPG reader, scroll down for the new stuff. Here’s the top miles, points and travel news you may have missed this week.
Capital One Venture Rewards Cards Now Earn 10x Miles at Hotels.com, Up to 20% Back Total
This week, Capital One updated its Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card cards with a great new perk for hotel spending. Both cards will earn 10x miles on purchases made at Hotels.com/Venture through Jan. 31, 2020.
Plane Makes ‘Miracle’ Emergency Landing on Southern California Freeway
A small plane departing from San Diego to Van Nuys made an emergency landing on a Southern California highway when its engine started failing. Emergency responders called the landing a “complete miracle.”
Across the Atlantic In An Empty A380: Emirates Economy, New York to Milan
Read TPG Senior Editor Julian Mark Kheel’s take on the coach-class experience on Emirates’ fifth-freedom flight between New York (JFK) and Milan (MXP) aboard its A380.
American Airlines Reduced Mileage Awards for February-May
With American Airlines’ reduced mileage awards, passengers can save between 1,000 and 7,500 miles per round-trip flight, depending on the route and the type of AA co-branded card you have.
Instagram Star Gets Kicked off American Flight After an Argument
Fitness model and Instagram star, Jet Selter, was kicked off an American Airlines flight after getting in an argument with the flight’s crew.
How to Travel More for Fewer Miles With the United Excursionist Perk
Take a look at how you can use the United Excursionist perk to travel more in 2018 using fewer miles.
Here Are Situations That Could Get You Free Miles From an AA Flight Attendant
After learning that American Airlines flight attendants will be able to give passengers in-flight compensation, we wanted to know more. Here’s what we found out regarding what kinds of situations could get you some free miles.
TSA PreCheck Now Available With Five New International and Domestic Airlines
One of the best parts of TSA PreCheck, aside from the shorter security lines, is that the program keeps expanding. Take a look to see which airlines have begun participating in the program.
Chase and Starbucks Launch First Co-Branded Credit Card
The Starbucks credit card has finally arrived. On Thursday, Starbucks and Chase launched the co-branded Starbucks Rewards Visa Card, a card that allows you to earn Starbucks Rewards stars on non-Starbucks purchases.
In other news…
Sign up for Singapore’s KrisFlyer Program to get 1,000 Free Miles
If you sign up now to become a KrisFlyer member, you’ll automatically receive 1,000 KrisFlyer miles. Just enter the promo code in your email when completing the KrisFlyer application and you’ll be ready to redeem your miles immediately.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.