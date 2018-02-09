10x to Life: A Review of the New York EDITION
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
To The Point
A sleek, stylish Ian Schrager hotel near Gramercy Park. Pros: It’s a great location (for me) and has larger rooms. Cons: The decor treads the line between minimalist and bland, and room service was wildly overpriced.
One of the many chic hotels in New York City, the New York EDITION was a spot I had wanted to check out ever since I visited the London EDITION and the Miami Beach EDITION. Designer Ian Schrager is known for his minimalist aesthetic, and all of the EDITIONs are trendy spots in hip cities. The building, which was erected in 1909 as the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Tower, is known for its picturesque clock tower, blending history with an elegant, modern hotel.
I missed out on a chance to earn 10x miles staying here, but the promotion is currently active, and you could take part. Just read on.
In This Post
Booking
I booked two nights at the EDITION on Hotels.com, where rooms were priced at $430 per night, a solid $60 cheaper per night than on Marriott.com. I was bummed I wouldn’t earn the points, but preferred to save. Plus, it would get me closer to staying 10 nights and getting one free, the current promotion available on Hotels.com. I used my Chase Sapphire Reserve card to book in order to earn 3x on travel purchases.
Unfortunately, another promotion wasn’t live when I booked, but I’ll definitely be taking advantage of it in the future. Both the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One VentureOne Rewards credit card will now earn 10x miles on purchases made at Hotels.com when booked and paid via Hotels.com/venture. (Offer ends Jan. 31, 2020.) Basically, this means that you’ll receive 10% back on hotels booked at Hotels.com. Since Capital One points are worth 1 cent apiece when redeemed for a statement credit against travel purchases, Venture cardholders will have to book through a special link to receive the 10x miles. This bonus will be available through January 2020.
I knew I wouldn’t get the Marriott Reward points because I didn’t book on the Marriott website, but I did want to make sure my Gold status was recognized, and so I called to have them add my Marriott Rewards number. The person who assisted me was strange and unhelpful, and l had a feeling when I arrived my number would not be in the reservation.
Location
I wanted to stay in a hotel that wasn’t in Times Square. I can’t stand dealing with the crowds in that part of town, so I tend to steer clear whenever possible.
The EDITION was in a perfect spot: right next to Madison Square Park in the Flatiron District. The hotel was a minute away from the 6 subway stop at 23rd Street and close to numerous bars and restaurants. If you’re someone who gets anxiety in crowded areas like Times Square, this would be a reasonable alternative.
Check-in
As I entered the hotel, I was immediately greeted by a friendly porter who helped me with bags and asked for my last name. At the front desk, Darren was very helpful and added my Rewards number (I knew that phone call had been made in vain!); he said the hotel was almost full but would do what he could to upgrade me.
He ended up assigning me a studio, which he explained was much larger at 400 square feet than the regular room at 240 square feet. The only issue was that it was a handicapped-accessible room, and sometimes guests complained about the bathroom. I was unfazed and happily accepted the upgrade.
The room was on the 28th floor, and I got up there via the smart elevators, in which a touchscreen read my room keycard to assign me an elevator for a button-free ride.
The hallways on my floor were carpeted, which I found irritating, as I had two rolling suitcases and had to awkwardly drag them to my room.
Room
I could tell immediately upon entering that the room was handicapped-accessible, with a large foyer with a minibar, snacks and safe. The closet was straight ahead, and the bedroom was on the right.
The room was minimally decorated, a little bland for my taste. There was a large, comfy bed covered with the signature fur blanket, artfully draped, of course. Next to bed were two lamps, a phone and an alarm clock.
A flat-screen internet-capable TV was placed on the wall next to a huge desk and chair (not super comfortable for extended periods of work, though).
There was also an armchair and a small table with magazines. The room was practical, with lots of outlets (two located on each side of the bed and some by the armchair and desk).
A small window with automated curtains (sheer and blackout) was on one side of the room. The one thing I didn’t like about the room was that the curtains didn’t close fully and light streamed in each morning. What was the point of having blackout shades if they didn’t actually block the light out?
The window did have a nice view downtown, though it was partially blocked by one giant building.
There was a thermostat to set, but the room seemed to run cold. The room was fairly well-lit at night, and there were several lamps.
The closet was enormous because it was wheelchair-accessible. It contained an iron, ironing board, robe, slippers and several hangers, as well as lots of storage space.
In general, I found the room to be large and comfortable, especially for New York City, where hotel rooms tend to run small.
The bathroom was huge and not particularly chic, but fine.
The shower had strong water pressure with two shower heads, one a tall rainfall shower head. EDITION signature amenities were placed in the shower, and there was a seat.
There was one sink, and the lighting in the bathroom was soft and flattering. The toilet had a bar next to it for accessibility.
Food and Beverage
The lobby bar was elegant and comfortable, and the lobby seating/bar area felt comfortable — as if you were having drinks in someone’s trendy living room, complete with more fur blankets and candles.
The cocktails in the lobby weren’t cheap (around $20 to $25), but they were delicious, especially the Mexican Bull, a tequila cocktail.
There was also another bar in the hotel, complete with a pool table, next to the Clocktower restaurant, by Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton.
I ordered room service one morning to sample the breakfast. (There wasn’t a traditional hotel breakfast buffet, and I didn’t have time to sit down at the restaurant.) I sampled a fresh juice with kale and ginger and ate eggs Benedict, which was fine, but, at $55, extremely overpriced.
Amenities
The gym had a few different rooms equipped with weight and cardio machines as well as towels and water.
There was a small spa with facial, massage and body treatments available.
The staff was consistently friendly and welcoming, greeting me each time I left and entered the hotel.
Bottom Line
While the decor of the hotel was too minimal for my taste, it was a stylish place to stay for a few nights, and I appreciated the larger room (which would be ideal for anyone who needs a more easily accessible room). The location was perfect, and I wouldn’t hesitate to return for a short trip in the future.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.