For a limited time, you can get up to a 50% when you purchase JetBlue TrueBlue points. The tiered promo lasts through March 2, 2018 and the bonus kicks in when you purchase a minimum of 3,000 points — the more points you buy, the higher your bonus will be:
Here’s how the promotion breaks down:
- Purchase 3,000-9,000 points: Get a 20% bonus
- Purchase 10,000-19,5000 points: Get a 30% bonus
- Purchase 20,000-29,500 points: Get a 40% bonus
- Purchase 30,000+ points: Get a 50% bonus
TrueBlue points typically cost 3.7 cents apiece including the tax recovery fee, but this promotion will lower the cost to as little as 1.97 cents per point when you buy 30,000 points for $886.88 (including tax) and get 15,000 points due to the 50% bonus.
TPG values TrueBlue points at 1.3 cents apiece, so even with the largest bonus you’re still paying more than what these TrueBlue points are typically worth. However, if you’re just a bit shy of an award flight, buying enough points to bridge the gap could make sense — and this promotion will at least let you do that at a discount.
Note that you can purchase a maximum of 30,000 points per transaction, and a maximum of 120,000 points per calendar year. Additionally, remember that JetBlue point purchases are processed by Points.com, so you won’t earn bonus rewards for using the JetBlue Plus Card or another co-branded option. If you’re looking to maximize your return on spending here, your best bet would be the Chase Freedom Unlimited, which earns 1.5x Ultimate Rewards points on every purchase.
