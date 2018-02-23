This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’ve been wanting to get away to South America, AAct quick. American Airlines is showing great award availability on some of its routes from New York (JFK) and Miami (MIA) to several South American cities — including Rio de Janeiro (GIG), Buenos Aires (EZE) and Sao Paulo (GRU) — in business class at the sAAver level.
As reported by View From the Wing, American Airlines is showing great availability for not only one traveler but as many as four. So, not only can you get away, but you can bring the family or friends. Each of the tickets in business class will cost you 57,500 AAdvantage miles at the sAAver level plus taxes and fees. Alternatively, you could book with British Airways Avios or through Alaska Mileage Plan. Note also that some of the trips require a layover, and most are operated by an AA Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, featuring American’s best business-class product.
Here are some examples of the open availability we’re seeing:
New York (JFK) to Rio de Janeiro (GIG) for one person in April/May:
New York (JFK) to Rio de Janeiro (GIG) for four people in March/April:
New York (JFK) to Sao Paulo (GRU) for four people in April/May:
New York (JFK) to Buenos Aires (EZE) for one person in March/April:
Miami (MIA) to Sao Paulo (GRU) for one person in March/April:
It’s pretty rare that we see this much sAAver availability with AA on its routes to deep South America, so if you’ve been looking to book a trip, now is the time. For many of these routes, there are little to no fuel surcharges. So, you’re paying just the taxes on the ticket — or a bit more, depending on the ticket.
Note that if you’re able to snag one of these tickets and are traveling via JFK or MIA, you’ll have access to American’s new Flagship First lounges. If you’re lacking in American miles, remember you can transfer points from SPG to your American account. Plus, you can sign up for the Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard which is currently offering 50,000 American AAdvantage miles after spending $2,500 in the first 3 months of account opening.
